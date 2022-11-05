Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022: Here's Why This Festival Is Celebrated; Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha And Other Details Here

PRADOSH VRAT is a traditional festival celebrated in Kashi every year with immense joy and happiness. This significant day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and devotees across the country observe fast from sunrise to sunset to seek the blessing of the deity.

This year the Shani Pradosh Vrat is being observed on November 05 with the worshipping of Lord Shiva. The rituals of this auspicious vrat include worshipping the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, lighting diyas with sesame oil or ghee, and offerings include flowers, milk curd, honey, sugar and ghee. Devotees in large amounts visit the temples and perform the Shandi Pradosh Vrat puja. A vrat Katha is read on this day to complete the fast and seek blessings of the deity.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious festival of Shani Pradosh Vrat is being celebrated on November 05 across the country. According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi began at 05:56 PMon November 05 and will end at 04:28 PM on November 06, 2022. The Pradosh Puja Muhurat will begin from 05:34 PM to 08: 11 PM on November 05 with a duration of 02 hours and 37 minutes.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022: Katha

In the past, there was a man named Nagar Seth who lived in a house filled with various goods and comforts. But he and his wife were constantly depressed because they were childless. One day, after much deliberation and thought, they both departed on a Tirth Yatra, leaving the works in the care of the servants. They encountered Sadhu right outside the city gate, so he considered asking for his blessing before setting out on his journey. They sat close to the Sadhu, who noticed that the couple had been waiting for his blessing for a while when he opened his eyes.

So, as the Sadhu opened his eyes, he instructed them to observe the Shani Pradosh Vrat for a child and provided them with the Shiva mantra.

Thus, after receiving the Sadhu's blessings, the couple proceeded to their Tirth Yatra. They performed the Shani Pradosh Vrat following their return from the Tirth Yatra, and their lovely son was born there.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022: Mantra

“He Rudradev Shiv Namaskar

Shivshankar Jagguru Namaskar

He Neelkanth Sur Namaskar

Sashi Mauli Chandra Sukh Namaskar

He Umakant Sudhi Namaskar

Ugratva Rup Mann Namaskar

Ishan Ish Prabhu Namaskar

Vishweshwar Prabhu Shiv Namaskar