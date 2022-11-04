Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Other Details Of This Festival| Read

PRADOSH VRAT is a significant and important festival celebrated every Hindu month, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It falls on the Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) of Kartik month.

When Pradosham day falls on Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosha.

According to Hindu mythology, this auspicious fast is observed on Trayodashi Tithis of Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. On this auspicious fasting day, devotees across the country observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Shiva after the day with puja during Pradosh Kaal.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The Shani Pradosh Vrat will be observed on November 05, 2022. The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 05:06 PM on November 05 and ends at 04:28 PM on November 06, 2022.

According to Drik Panchang, the Pradosha Puja Muhurat will begin from 05:34 PM to 08:11 PM on November 05 with a duration of 02 hours and 37 minutes.

The day Trayodashi time begins from 05:34 PM to 08:11 PM.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance

According to the Hindu scriptures, people who observe Pradosh Vrat with utmost devotion and dedication are blessed with the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Moreover, it is believed that a devotee suffering from any major disease starts healing with the effect of this festival. Some people across the country worship the Natraj form of Lord Shiva. Unmarried women who worship and offer Solah Shringaar to Goddess Lakshmi are blessed with their desired husband.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious occasion, devotees should get up early, clean the house and wear clean clothes after taking a bath. After this, devotees take a pledge to fast for Lord SHiva with dedication. While performing puja during the shubh muhurat, offer white Chandan, Akshat, flowers, and fruits to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. After that read the Pradosh Vrat Katha along with Lord shiva Chalisa and mantras. Conclude the puja with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati aarti.