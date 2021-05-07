Shani Pradosh Vrat 2021: As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some necessary details on how to observe the fast and the puja vidhi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Trayodashi tithi of both Pakshas-- Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha of holds a significant place in the Hindu calendar. These Pakshas are observed as a Pradosh Vrat, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This month the first Pradosh vrat is falling on May 8, Saturday. According to Hindu Panchang is a Pradosh vrat that falls on Saturday (Shaniwar) then, it is known as Shani Pradosham or Shani Pradosh Vrat. On this auspicious day, devotees observe a day-long fast for good fortune and peaceful life.

Shani Pradosh Vrat May 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: May 8, 2021, Saturday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 05:20 pm on May 8, 2021

Shubh Tithi Ends: 7:30 pm on May 9, 2021

Puja Timings: 7:01 pm to 9:07 pm on May 8, 2021

Shani Pradosh Vrat May 2021 Puja Vidhi

As per Hindu mythology, when tithi falls after sunset, it is known as Pradosh vrat. All the rituals and pujas are performed after sunset.

- Take a bath and wear clean clothes before performing puja

- Place an earthen pot or Kalash filled with gangajal and flowers

- Offer gangajal to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

- Offer milk, honey, ghee, curd and belpatra to Shivlinga

- Read Pradhosh vrat Katha, chant Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times

- Conclude your puja by doing aarti

Shani Pardosh Vrat May 2021 Significance

It is on this tithi, Lord Shiva got rid of demons (Asuras) and saved the Devas who sought his help during the Pradosh Kaal. As per Hindu belief, those who worship Lord Shiva and observes a day-long fast are freed from their past sins. Also, they are bestowed with luck and fortune by the god and goddess.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv