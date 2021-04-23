The Pradosh Vrat that falls on Saturday is called Shani Pradosh. It is considered very auspicous. Ahead of this day, here's what your stars have in store for you:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh is an auspicious festival and it is observed twice a month. On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and they offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The Pradosh Vrat that falls on Saturday is called Shani Pradosh. It is considered very auspicious. Ahead of this day, here's what the stars have in store for you:

Aries

Your financial side will be better. May face some physical problems. New tasks will be done. Hard work and more labour to be done to fulfil the responsibility.

Taurus

Morale will be high. Victory over diseases, enemies and debts. Trade will increase. Be patient and wait for the right opportunity.

Gemini

Obstacles in work. Some of the work may get hindered. The percentage of success is moderate. Try to be more dedicated and honest towards work. Good time for education sector people.

Cancer

You will overcome the problems regarding health. Marital life will be comfortable. Honour and respect will be gained. Do not indulge in new experiments.

Leo

Chances of travelling abroad. Victory over diseases, enemies and debts. Avoid arguments. Can give shape to long term plans.

Virgo

Expenditure on children. A new source of income. Will get some study material. Time of remarkable achievements. Will get many auspicious opportunities.

Libra

More labour is to be done. Benefits from land and property. Be cautious before starting new work, and be careful with any temptation offered.

Scorpio

Help from father, good luck and respect awaited. More efforts required for students. Confidence will increase. Tendency to save money and cut expenditure will increase.

Sagittarius

Possibility of change in career. Expenditure on the vehicle or house repair. May face gastric or foot problem. More financial gains, proceed with courage and understanding.

Capricorn

New achievement in the family. Respect will increase. Will face some mental tension. Additional labour and will power required for students and education professionals.

Aquarius

More favourable and auspicious time. For future plans, this is the time to lay a foundation stone. Employed people will make their position strong. Do not have hazy thoughts or confused state of mind, with the time conditions will be more favourable.

Pisces

This year will be financially very strong. Good results for career and business are on the way. Luck will also support. Patience and faith will give more strength.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma