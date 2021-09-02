Devotees believe that on the day of Pradosh Lord Shiva along with Goddess Parvati is delighted. Therefore, observing fast and offering prayers is considered auspicious. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh is connected to the worship of Lord Shiva. It is also known as Pradosham. It is a bimonthly celebration and occurs on the thirteenth day of every fortnight in the Hindu calendar. When Pradosh falls on Saturday it is known as Shani Pradosh and it is of more importance among all pradosh as it corresponds to planet Saturn.

This year has had many pradosh vrats so far, and now the next pradosh is falling on September 4, 2021.

Shani Pradosh 2021: Important timings

Pradosh puja muhurat: 06:39 pm - 08:56 pm

Duration: 2hrs 16 min

Trayodashi starts: Sep 04, 2021 at 08:24 am

Trayodashi ends: Sep 05, 2021 at 08:21 am

Sunrise: 06:21 am

Sunset: 06:39 pm

Brahm muhurat 04:30 am - 05:15 am

Shani Pradosh: Significance

Hindi meaning of Pradosh is 'first part of night'. Therefore, the puja for this day is performed in the evening that is at Sandhyakaal.

Devotees believe that on the day of Pradosh Lord Shiva along with Goddess Parvati is delighted and if devotees will observe fast and seek their blessings, they will attain salvation.

Shani Pradosh: Legend

To save themselves from asuras, devas, celestial deities ran to Kailasha mountain and approached Lord Shiva to help them. He was present there with his sacred bull Nandi. And on the day of trayodashi evening, Shiva helped them in getting victory over asuras. Therefore, the tryodashi day is now observed with puja of Lord Shiva and Nandi.

Shani Pradosh: Puja vidhi

By worshipping on this day devotees believe that God will generously bless them with contentment, health, wealth and good fortune. Take a look at the puja vidhi

- The meaning of Pradosh is related to evening, therefore puja is done during evening twilight, that is sandhyakaal.



- Some devotees fast for 24 hours without sleeping and they do not eat anything. They break their fast in the evening after taking prasad.



- Some people only worship and do not fast, they take an early bath in the morning of Pradosh, in the evening time of twilight they lit a deepak in front of idols and offer naivedya.



- Devotees visit Shiva temples for Abhishek.

Idols of Lord Shiva. Maa Parvati, Lord Ganesha, Kartikey and Nandi to be made of clay.

- Abhishek is performed by bathing Shivling with many things such as ghee, milk, honey, curd, sugar, bhang, gangajal, itra etc. while chanting 'om namah shivay.'

- Chanting of Mahamrityunjay mantra, Shiv Chalisa and other mantras are recited.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal