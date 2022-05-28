New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The birth anniversary of Lord Shani is known as Shani Jayanti. People in India will observe Shani Jayanti on Sunday (May 29) this year. The day falls on the day of Jyestha Krishna Paksha Amavasya Tithi, and that is why it is known as Shani Amavasya. Shani Dev is also referred to as Lord of Justice. Lord Shani (Saturn) was the son of Surya Dev (Sun) and mother Swarna (Chhaya).

As per Hindu Mythology, people consider this day extremely auspicious for Hawan in order to please Lord Shani. Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja are the most important ceremonies that should take place on this day.

Shani Jayanti 2022: Date and Time

This year Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, 30 May 2022. Amavasya Tithi will start at 2:54 pm on 29 May 2022. Amavasya Tithi will end on May 30, 2022, at 4:59 pm.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: will remain for the whole day from 07:12 in the morning

Sukarma Yoga: will remain from morning till 11:39 at the night.

Abhijeet Muhurta: From 11:51 am to 12:46 pm in the daytime.

Devotees of Lord of Shani Dev keep fast the entire day on this auspicious day and also visits Shani temples in order to seek the blessing of Lord Shani. People of the Hindu community believe that Lord Shani always believed in Justice. Devotees keep fast to get good luck and fortune.

Along with this, people also believe that if the grace of Shani Dev is not a part of someone's life, then even after working hard, they do not get the desired result.

People who do not have Lord Shani's blessing are always surrounded by trouble and do not even get rewarded for their hard work.

