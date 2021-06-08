Shani Jayanti is falling on June 10 this year. It is believed that Shani Dev is the Lord of Justice. Read on to know more details about the auspicious day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shani Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Lord Shani which is also called Shanaishchar Janm Diwas. Shani Jayanti is observed on Jyeshtha krishna paksh amavasya of Purnimaant calendar. This year it will be celebrated on June 10, 2021.

Shani Jayanti 2021: Date and time

Amavasya start June, 9 at 12:27 pm

Amavasya end. June 10 at 02:52 pm

Sunrise 06:22 am Sunset 06:13 pm

Brahm muhurat 04:45 am - 05:30 am

Abhijit muhurat 11:54 am - 12:41 pm

Amrit kaal 06:39 am - 08:27 am

Shani Jayanti 2021: Significance

It is believed that Shani Dev is the Lord of Justice. The person is blessed or punished according to his or her deeds done in past or present life. Shani is considered as Lord of the west. Lord Shani is the son of Lord Suryadev and rules the planet Saturn. Astrologically it is said that Shani is the slowest moving planet, it is far from earth. It plays a big role according to the position of shani in an individual's birth chart. Hindus worship Shani Dev to please and get rid of the malefic effects of Lord Shani. By fasting on Shani Jayanti and prayers devotees are blessed with good fortune.

Shani Jayanti 2021: Story

According to Hindu mythology Devi Sarnyu, wife of Lord Surya could not bear the heat and brightness of Lord Surya. She left her shadow Chaaya in her place. She went for Penance. Devi was meditating Lord Shiva, during the time Shani Dev was born, he was born dark, that created doubt to Lord Surya on chastity of Chaaya. He often insulted her. Lord Shani could not bear the insult of Chaaya gave such a cruel gaze to Surya that he got burnt and turned into black. Lord Shiva healed the Surya and told the truth about Chaaya. Lord Shiva then blessed Lord Shani with authority to punish for bad deeds.

Shani Jayanti 2021: Puja vidhi

-Devotees visit Shani Dev temples or puja is done at home.

- Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani shanti puja is done in temples.

- The idol of the deity is placed on a clean place of worship.

- Many devotees observe fast.

- Shani path or Shani stotra is recited.

- Donation of mustard oil sesame seeds, black cloth etc. is done.

- Feeding animals is treated for good results.

Shani Jayanti 2021: Shani Dev Shlokas and Mantras

Shani Beej Mantra

“Om Pram Prim Prom Sah Shanaye Namah”

Shani Gayatri Mantra

“Om Sanaischaraya Vidmahe Sooryaputraya Dheemahi,Tanno Manda Prachodayata”

Maha Mantra

" Om nilanjana samabhasam | Ravi putram yamagrajam || Cahaya martanda samhubhutam | Tama namami Shanescharam||"

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal