New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri 2021 is here and it is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated every year in the autumn. As this falls during Sharad Ritu, it is known as Shardiya Navratri. The nine-day event is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month of Hindu Lunar Calendar, typically it falls in the months of September and October of Gregorian calendar.

It is a nine-day celebration that is dedicated to Goddess Durga's nine avatars each of which are worshipped every day throughout the festival. This year it will start from October 7th and will continue till October 15th.

The first day of Navratri is considered very auspicious and it is called Pratipada Navratri which is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri.

Shailputri Navratri 2021: Date and time

Pratipada Tithi begins on October 6, 2021 at 04:34 pm

Pratipada Tithi ends on October 7, 2021 at 01:46 pm

Sunrise 06:17 am

Sunset 06:00 pm

Ghatsthapana Muhurat October 7, 2021 06:17 am to 07:06 am

Abhijit Muhurat 11:45 am to 12:32 pm

Shailputri Navratri 2021: Significance

Goddess Shailputri is the reincarnation of Goddess Sati. She is the daughter of Himavan and her mother is Menavati. She abode in Kailash. Goddess is depicted with two hands, holding a trident in her right hand and lotus flower in left. She rides on sacred bull Nandi.

The literal meaning of Shailputri is the daughter (putri) of Shail ( Mountain ). In her previous birth, she was named Sati, daughter of Daksha. Once Daksha organised a big Yagna. Sati reached there without a proper invitation. Daksha insulted Shiva. Sati could not tolerate it and burnt herself in the yogic fire of Yagna. In another birth, she was born to Himavan and named Parvati. After severe penance, she got married to Lord Shiva.

According to Upanishad, She could tear the egotism of Devtas including Indra. Being ashamed, they bowed and prayed for giving Shakti. Goddess Shailputri is the essence of earthly existence, including the atmosphere.

Shailputri Navratri 2021: Mantras

1. Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

2. Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Shailputri Navratri 2021: Puja vidhi

- Puja begins with Ghatsthapana. In a shallow clay pan Sapta Dhanya/ Navadhanya seeds are sown in mud.

- The Kailasha is filled with water. Akshat, supari and durba grass is put in the Kalash.

- Five mango leaves are put around the neck of Kailasha and covered with dried coconut.

- A deepak of ghee is lighted.

- Durga Saptshati is recited.

- Aarti and bhog are offered twice a day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal