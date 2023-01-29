Shaheed Diwas 2023: Why It Is Celebrated On January 30? All You Need To Know About Martyrs' Day

THE COUNTRY observed Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas every year on January 30. The day is observed to pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who gave up their lives to protect the country. India commemorates Shaheed Diwas on two days- January 30 and March 23rd. January 30 also marks the death anniversary of the nation's 'Bapu', Mahatma Gandhi.

Shaheed Diwas 2023: History

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated at the age of 78 in the compound of Birla House in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse. He was one of the most influential leaders of the country and played a major role in the independence of India. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 02, 1869, and went to South Africa for further studies and to practice law. He fought against numerous social evils that were present in society at the time such as inequality, racial discrimination, and many other.

Shaheed Diwas 2023: Significance

Mahatma Gandhi is known as the 'Father of the Nation' and led the major movements against British rule through a non-violence approach. Since, Mahatma Gandhi's assassination at point-blank range by Nathuram Godse, India observes his death anniversary as Shaheed Diwas, or Martyrs' Day. His philosophy was mainly based on three principles which included non-violence, the fight for truth (satyagraha), and political and individual freedom (Swaraj).

Shaheed Diwas 2023: How India Celebrates Martyrs' Day?

Every year, on January 30, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and the three Service Chiefs (Army, Air Force, And Navy) pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.