New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shaheed Diwas 2022 or Martyr's Day is celebrated on March 23 every year. The day is observed to remember all the valiant warriors who sacrificed their lives for the country. The day is also observed d to mark the sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, who lost their lives during India's struggle for independence from British rule.

On Shaheed Diwas, Indians in particular pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru by organizing parades and remembering those who lost lives in the battle of freedom. On this day events such as debates, speeches, poetry recitations, and essay contests are organized in school colleges and offices. As the nation will celebrate Shaheed Diwas 2022 on Wednesday, here are wishes, messages and quotes, Whatsapp status, and Facebook status with your friends and family.

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Wishes

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, let us come together and celebrate the courage with which our soldiers lived their lives. Happy Martyrs Day.

Our martyrs will keep inspiring us for years to come and the occasion of Shaheed Diwas will keep us motivated to always keep our country first. Warm wishes on Martyrs Day.

Let us pray for our martyrs and their families as they are the ones who give India so much strength. Wishing a very Happy Shaheed Diwas to all.

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, I am sending my warm wishes in memory of all the martyrs who died for the independence of our country, protection of our country.

Apni zindagi mein se kuch pal nikal kar aaj yaad unhe bhi karlo, wo jo laut ke har naa aa paye, wo jinhone sarhad par apne praan hai gawaye…. Shaheed Diwas ki shubh kamnayein.

They always choose their country over comfort, patriotism over convenience. Happy Martyrs’ Day to all. Let us thank our martyrs.

The occasion of Martyrs’ Day will always remind us of the sacrifices of our Indian martyrs who sacrificed their lives for us. Warm wishes on this day.

They also had a family and they also had a desire to live but they gave it all for their country. Wishing a very Happy Martyrs’ Day.

Salute to our soldiers who never thought about themselves but always thought about the country. Warm wishes on Martyrs’ Day.

Happy Martyrs’ Day. We bow to the brave souls which will always inspire us for years to come.

They did for the country what we cannot even think of doing. We are really indebted to them. Happy Martyrs’ Day.

Brave soldiers with hearts filled with patriotism are what martyrs are. Warm wishes on Martyrs’ Day.

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Messages:

The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the nation.

The martyr sacrifices themselves entirely in vain. Or rather not in vain; for they make the selfish more selfish, the lazy more lazy, the narrow narrower.

The tyrant dies and his rule is over, the martyr dies and his rule begins.

A martyr can never cooperate with death, go to death in a way that they’re not trying to escape.

The people who have made history are martyrs.

The presence of the nation stands on the foundation that has been laid on the lives of the freedom fighters. These martyrs sacrificed their lives to ensure that the future generation gets the freedom from chains of slavery.

These martyrs of patriotism gave their lives for an idea.

They may torture my body, break my bones, even kill me. Then they will have my dead body, but not my obedience.

Martyrdom is a price one pays to ensure freedom for coming generations. Salute to all martyrs who ensured our freedom by sacrificing their lives.

The martyr cannot be dishonoured. Every lash inflicted is a tongue of fame; every prison a more illustrious abode.

Shaheed Diwas 2022: Quotes

"I do believe that ideas ripen quickly when nourished by the blood of martyrs"

"It is the cause, not the death, that makes the martyr"

"The people who have really made history are the martyrs"

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.”

"Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr, but let no one lust for martyrdom"

"Martyrdom does not end something, it only a beginning"

“It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill ideas.”

"Oh, Lord! Grant me a hundred births in India. But grant me this, too, that each time I may give up my life in the service of the Motherland"

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland"

“When a tyrant dies, his rule ends but when a martyr dies, his rule actually begins!!!”

“You need unconditional and selfless love for your country to actually give it everything, including your life.”

