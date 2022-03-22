New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day is celebrated on March 23 every year to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who gave their lives for India's independence from British rule. This day is remembered as a dark chapter in the pages of history. On the midnight of March 23, 1931, the British government hanged three sons of India - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. This day is celebrated to remember these great revolutionaries who sacrificed themselves for the country's independence.

History and Significance of the Martyr’s Day

After the death of the freedom fighter, Lala Lajpat Rai, in November 1928, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and others vowed to take revenge, as Rai was a major leader of India's independence movement. They conspired to kill James A. Scott, who was the Superintendent of Police in the British Raj. It was Scott who ordered the police to lathi-charge the protesters and made a personal attack on Rai, inflicting serious injuries on him. Lala Lajpat Rai was leading a protest against the Simon commission which was a silent and non-violent march, but the police responded with violence. Bhagat Singh witnessed this horrific incident.

However, they killed the assistant superintendent of police, John Saunders, as they mistakenly identified him as James A Scott. They threw bombs in the Central Assembly on April 8, 1929 and shouted ‘Inqilab Zindabad’. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were charged with the murder of Saunders and were sentenced to death. The date of execution was fixed on March 24, 1931, but Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged on March 23, 1931 in Lahore jail.

When these three were hanged, Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were 23 years old, while Rajguru was just 22 years old. The sacrifices of these young revolutionaries continue to inspire the youth today.

