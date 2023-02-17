Seven Times Sidharth Malhotra's Fashion Sense Caught The Eyes Of Everyone

SIDHARTH Malhotra is the real Shershaa, Bollywood's Punjabi munda. Yep, what you just heard is correct. Sidharth never passes up the chance to dazzle his admirers, whether it be through his attire, movies, or other means.

Fans like the actor for his flawless sense of style and engaging persona. Sidharth just married Kiara Advani, the hot, talented, and gorgeous actress from B-Town, who has been his love his entire life. They both got married in Rajasthan after a long relationship.

Siddharth's all-black ensemble, which featured leather, pants, and a white shirt with a black tie, was striking.

Sidharth Malhotra looked elegant in his all-red jumpsuit, which included a blazer, formal trousers, a full-sleeved button-down shirt, and white sneakers. He added a casual touch to the outfit by teaming it with a pair of white shoes.

Sidharth's pantsuit had the ideal amount of formal and informal attire. The outfit included a basic white t-shirt tucked inside a full-sleeved jacket and straight-fit pants.

For the Thank God promos, Sidharth opted for a co-ord outfit from Dash and Dot that had a button-down full-sleeve shirt and straight-fit slacks.

Gaurav Gupta's Indo-Western clothing for Sidharth was fashionable. He wore a bandhgala with full sleeves along with churidars, and he looked really fashionable.

At the Society Achievers Awards 2022, Sidharth Malhotra received the Best Actor Award while wearing a stylish beige pantsuit. He showed up to the event with a stylish beige pantsuit and a refined white shirt.

For the Mission Majnu promos, Sidharth Malhotra sported a completely black ensemble by House of DK, accessorising with sunglasses, black pointed shoes, and a metal chain.