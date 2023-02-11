seven-times-mrunal-thakur-aced-ethnic-diva-look-in-stunning-sarees

BOLLYWOOD continually updates its fashion sense, and the same is true of all the sassy women who work there. When discussing Bollywood, it's impossible to ignore Mrunal Thakur, who is both hot and lovely. You really did hear correctly.

Mrunal Thakur is well renowned for wearing traditional Indian clothing, leaving her admirers awestruck in her ornate lehengas and adorned anarkalis. We take a peek at how she used to appear before her saris became the talk of the town.

Mrunal's Anita Dongre chiffon drape, which featured flower designs and a lime-colored sleeveless shirt, was the ideal springtime inspiration.

Mrunal put a contemporary spin on traditional clothing by donning a white organza saree with a strapless top, floral studs, and dewy makeup.

In Raw Mango, Mrunal's drape was black and blue with floral designs. She paired it with a short-sleeved black and blue embroidered blouse with similar flower designs.

Mrunal looked lovely in a halter-neck sleeveless top and an all-black sheer saree from JADE.

Mrunal Thakur looked lovely in a fuchsia-pink Gopi Vaid saree with beautiful embroidery and thick borders. Mrunal accessorised her look with a traditional necklace and dangler earrings, pairing the drape with a thick, sleeveless top with similar embroidery.

Mrunal Thakur accessorised his ivory organza saree from JADE by Monica and Karishma with green studded earrings, silver rings, and a bracelet, as well as a sparkling silver sleeveless bralette.

Mrunal Thakur was dressed in a pink blouse and a pastel silk drape with gold zari embroidery and patti borders. She nailed the traditional style by accessorising the saree with a bracelet, jhumka earrings, and a golden choker necklace.