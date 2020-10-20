Sephora mega sale is going to get huge by October 30 and it will last through November 9. Check the 5 best deals that we have hand picked for you:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are a makeup lover and has a thing for all the luxury beauty products. Here is good news for the makeup enthusiasts as Sephora is back with its 50% off sale in which it is giving offers from Huda beauty to Rihanna's makeup brand Fenty beauty. And right now, you can save big on all of Sephora's bestselling lipsticks, foundations and brow enhancer. So boy, you are in for a treat, all you need is to check the below-given list for offers on products.

The sale has already begun on the official website of Sephora. This mega sale is going to get huge by October 30 and it will last through November 9. Check the 5 best deals that we have hand picked for you:

1. Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation

The range of foundation of Huda beauty will be available at a 25% off discount and you can get the foundation at the price of Rs 2,483 which was earlier at the price of Rs 3,310. Not only this, but it also comes up with an additional offer in which you can get Extra 10% off by applying Oct10 offer code.

2. ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Lipstick

The Matte Lipstick in the tone of Ruby will be available at the 25% off discount and you can get this tone of gorgeous soft tone matte lipstick at the price of Rs 1,688 which was earlier priced at Rs 2,250. You can avail extra offers on this product by applying Oct10 code on it.

3. Benefit Cosmetics -Weekend Queen

This Weekend Queen package will offer you three products in it in which you will get a foundation, a concealer and roller lash curling mascara and these three products will come at an affordable price of Rs 2,295 as it is giving a 25% off which was earlier priced at Rs 3,060.

4. Cover FX- Total Cover Cream Compact

This cream foundation+ compact comes with an amazing specification for golden undertones. The Cover Fx is giving an offer of 50% off on its product and is priced at Rs 1,870 which was earlier priced at Rs 3,740.

5. Sephora- Ice Crystal Face Palette

This eyeshadow palette comes with a range of neutral colours that just goes with anything. It gives 10 shades in What a gem palette. It has come up with 50% off on it and is priced at Rs 1,745 which was earlier priced at Rs 3,490.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma