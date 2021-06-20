Selfie Day 2021: The first record of a selfie being taken goes as long back as 1939, when a photography enthusiast from Philadelphia, US took his own picture in the backyard of his store.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: June 21 is also celebrated as Selfie Day all over the world. Selfies have become as integral to photography as aeroplanes are in aviation. It makes self-portraits an independent affair while going on to evoke the photogenic selves in the people.

Here are the most fascinating facts about selfies as known by humankind in the living memory.

- Selfie, word became the part of the Oxford dictionary in 2013 and was also named “word of the year” for 2013.

- The first record of a selfie being taken goes as long back as 1939, when a photography enthusiast from Philadelphia, US took his own picture in the backyard of his store.

- According to a Discovery report, Selfie stick became one of the “most hot selling stuffs” in 2014, with over 19 times more Google searches on it in 2014.

Most retweeted selfie of all time

The selfie taken by Hollywood superstar Bradley Cooper during the Oscar Award ceremony in 2014, continues to be the most retweeted selfie of all time. The selfie, posted by celebrity TV host Ellen DeGeneres, includes Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Ellen DeGeneres, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Bradley Cooper (who himself took the photo), Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angelina Jolie.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Most selfie related deaths reported in India

A study by New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 2019 found that half of the 259 reported selfie deaths (fatalities recorded while pursuing to click a selfie) came from India since 2011. The researchers called selfies as “killfies” in this case while identifying the cause of deaths due to drowning, being hit by a train or a vehicle or falling from a great height.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma