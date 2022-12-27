Scorpio Horoscope 2023: How Will The Year Be For The Water Sign? See Yearly Astrological Predictions

READ below the astrological predictions of the new year 2023 for the Scorpio zodiac sign by astrologer Harshit Mohan Sharma (Indore). Read below:

This year is likely to be an auspicious and fruitful one for the Scorpio people. At the beginning of the year, your married life can remain tense due to the placement of Mars in the seventh house. Be mindful of your choice of words, otherwise, it may become the reason for your disrespect. In the month of March, the natives might be afraid of performing risky tasks in the work business. You may also face a situation of dilemma in decision-making related to money or finances. Therefore, take decisions only after consulting a family member or any experienced person. In the month of June, there are chances of a sudden increase in wealth.

Due to the dominance of the third house this year, there will be an increase in courage, but keep in mind that it should not be used in the wrong place. This year is going to be beneficial for the students as they will invest most of their time in their studies. Parents are going to be happy and proud because of their children. With the grace of Venus, there will be an improvement in living conditions between August and September, due to which the reputation in society will increase.

At the end of the year, the combination of the Sun and Mars in the Lagna will likely be the reason for an increase in the self-confidence of the native. But due to the vision of Saturn, feelings of ego may also increase. The month of December is going to be very good for women, who are trying for a job, they are likely to get a job as per their wish and will spend time happily with their spouse. Scorpio people should feed jaggery and gram to monkeys on Tuesday. Maintain good relations with your father and brothers. Offer Chola to Hanuman ji on Saturday. Gemstone suggestion-You can wear coral or red gemstones.