News Desk | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, you are advised to good care of yourself, else you may be a victim of serious health-related problems. Also, mental confusion will increase. Failure in life will result in financial loss. If you are a parent then, there will be a combination of dissatisfaction and loss regarding children. On the education front, the results will not be as per the expectations. So, you are advised to put in extra effort to achieve success in the exams.

On the personal front, there will be unrest in domestic life, excess of unnecessary running around, excess expenditure. Confidants can be deceived. If Saturn is weak or malefic in your horoscope, then it will be necessary for you to strengthen the spiritual side. People handling business will have to face many obstacles. So you are advised to stay alert and extra careful in March, June, July and November.

Education Competition: May, June, September, November and December will be favourable for cracking an entrance exam, so you are advised to put in extra efforts to achieve success. You will get special success in research work and the technical field, but to achieve this, you will have to do hard work and remain patient. In March, August and February, you may face failures due to laziness and pride. So you are advised to keep your arrogance in check. From the point of view of competition, you should try in police, administration, army, mineral companies, iron equipment manufacturing companies.

On the economic front, there will be normalcy in the financial standings. People associated with the metal business will have to face some difficulties. The months of March, June and October, will be particularly troublesome from the point of view of capital investment. You are advised to be careful during financial transactions. Due to lack of mental stability, there will be some reluctance from work-business. It would be better to work with patience. This year, May, September, November and December may prove to be somewhat weak from the economic point of view. You are likely to spend money on worthless items in these months. For capital investment in the economic sector, you can buy agricultural land, housing property etc. If you are salaried folk, then be ready for transfer.

Health and Family: Despite struggles and difficulties, the situation will remain normal except for the attainment of prestige and authority in the family. In March, July, August and September, you may suffer from skin diseases, injuries, headaches, stomach disorders, etc. In married life, you will continue to feel sweetness throughout the year, you will like their bubbly antics. You will be successful in fulfilling their wishes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv