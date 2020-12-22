Scorpio Horoscope 2021: This year was of mental preparation for the journey that's about to come. So why not look into what the year 2021 has in store for you and accordingly you get ready to face all the obstacles.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: You've had enough of 2020 Scorpions and now is the time to shine and your luck is going to be there for you in the coming year and you are going to be blessed with all the happiness in the world. The year 2020 was a year of an emotional roller coaster for you and now what you seek is some calm and settled life as you faced a lot of things this year. So let's not wait anymore and look into what's in store for you:

Career

According to your yearly horoscope, Saturn and Jupiter are going to enter your sun sign and that will help you in your knowledge and academic studies. You will get the chance to learn a lot of things this year. The year 2021 is going to be the year that will help you grow and it will make you come out of the bubble that you have framed in your head and now is the time to focus on the things that matter the most.

Love

This year you are going to meet someone special and that person is going to fill you with hopes and the comfort that you've been looking for so long. If you are already in a relationship then this is going to be good for you as you are going to clear out the misunderstandings and will be able to see things from a new perspective. Make sure you do not lose your hope as the end of the year will give some light moments with someone special.

About You

This year is going to be amazing for your wealth. As per Scorpio's yearly horoscope 2021, you are likely to be successful in all walks of life by accumulating wealth. However, if you are trying to see credit or loans then this can later reduce your income earning capacity.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma