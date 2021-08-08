Among all the days, Mondays are very auspicious as it's the day of Lord Shiva. It is believed those who observe fast on this day get special blessings from Lord Mahadeva and Devi Paravati.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sawan 2021 is one of the most auspicious months for Hindus as devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe fast to seek his blessings for a prosperous life. Among all the days, Mondays are very auspicious as it's the day of Lord Shiva, it is believed those who observe fast on this day gets special blessings from Lord Mahadeva and Devi Paravati.

So far, we have celebrated two Sawan Somwar Vrat 2021, now we will be observing the third Monday of the holy month. It is falling on August 9, 2021.

Sawan Third Somwar Vrat 2021: Date & Time

Date: August 9, Monday

Shubh Tithi: Pratipada upto 06:56 PM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12 PM to 12:53 PM

Dur Muhurtam: 2:53 PM to 01:46 PM

Sawan Third Somwar Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Do meditation and take a vow to observe fast sincerely

- Perform Rudraabhisheke by offer holy water Ganga, milk, honey, dahi, ghee, bhel and dhatura to Shivalinga.

- Do tilak of chandan and offer clothes

- Chant Shiva mantras such as Shiva stotram, shiva chalisa, or Om (108 times)

- Read the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing Shiva and Gauri aarti

Sawan Third Somwar Vrat 2021: Fast Rules

- Maintain celibacy

- Do not consume tobacco or alcohol

- Avoid consumption of wheat, rice, garlic, onion, non-veg, milk and brinjal

- Chant 'Om' in your free time.

- You can consume a complete meal at night to break your fast.

Sawan Third Somwar Vrat 2021: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, those who worship Lord Shiva religiously on Mondays are bestowed with all the happiness and prosperous life. It was during this period, Devi Parvati observed fast to gain Lord Shiva's trust to marry her. It is believed if unmarried women observe fast on Sawan Mondays then they are bestowed with suitable grooms.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv