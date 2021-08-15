There are four Shrawan Somwars in the month. First Somvar was on July 26 and the last Somvar will fall on August 16th, 2021. Scroll down to know more about the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shrawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. With great religious and spiritual significance Shrawan or Sawan is believed to be one of the holiest months in Hindus. It starts from the day of the new moon. In North India, people follow the Purnimant calendar where Shrawan arrives a bit late meanwhile, in South India Amant calendar is followed where Shrawan starts fifteen days earlier.

During Shrawan, the Sun is in its own zodiac sign that is in Leo. Though full Shrawan month is very auspicious, but Shrawan Somvar (Monday) holds more significance than any other day as it is considered Lord Shiva's day. There are four Shrawan Somwars in the month.

Sawan Somvar 2021: Date

First Somvar was on July 26 and the last Somvar will fall on August 16th, 2021.

Sawan Somvar 2021: Time

Sunrise- 06:37

Sunset- 17:43

Moon rise- 11:52

Moon set- 00:45

Rahu Kaal- 08:00 - 09:23

Amrit Kaal- none

Abhijit Muhurat- 11:48 - 12:32

Sawan Somvar 2021: Significance

As per Skanda Purana, during Shrawan Somvar devotees are blessed with the special grace of Lord Shiva. Hindus believe that Goddess Parwati observed Shrawan Somvar vrat with intense

penance. Unmarried girls observe this fast to get a life partner of their wish. Married women observe it to get marital bliss and happiness of the family. Devotees observe this fast to please Lord Shiva as He is very kind and bless the devotees with peace prosperity and blessed life. Bow to Lord Shiva and worship with tradition and ancient rites, with mantras and abhishek , Lord Shiva will bless with abundance happiness and fulfillment of the desires.

Sawan Somvar 2021: Legend

During the Samudra Manthan (churning of ocean) which was performed by Gods and demons amidst the month of Shrawan, the Halahal (poison) also emerged from the sea, apart from jewels and amrit. Halahal could destroy the life on earth, therefore in order to save the universe Lord Shiva drank the whole halahal, and his neck turned blue. Therefore, due to the same, he came to be known as Neelkanth. So, to reduce the ill effect of halahal, the gangajal is offered to Lord Shiva during Shrawan.

Sawan Somvar 2021: Rituals

- Devotees wake up early, take bath and visit temple.

- They observe fast and take food only once in the evening.

- Abhishek is performed by water, milk, curd, honey, sugar, sugandh etc.

- Bilva Patra are very dear to Lord Shiva.

- At home devotees worship Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati.

- Chanting of Shiva mantras is done. Mahamrityunjay jap is also done.

- Food to cows, fishes and birds is given.

- Charity work and donations are treated very auspicious.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal