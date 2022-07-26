Sawan Shivratri 2022: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat And History Of This Auspicious Festival

Sawan Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in which Lord Shiva is worshipped. Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of every month and it is called Masik Shivaratri or Masa Shivaratri. Shivratri which falls in the month of Sawan is called 'Sawan Shivratri'. This year, Sawan began on July 14, 2022, and will end on August 12, 2022.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Date and time

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 6:46 p.m. on July 26 and will end at 9:11 p.m. on July 27.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 06:46 PM on July 26, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 09:11 PM on July 27, 2022

Sawan Shivratri 2022: History and Significance

On this day, Lord got married to Goddess Parvati. During the month of Sawan, many devotees do Kanwar Yatra, in which they bring Ganga Jal and offer it to Lord Shiva on the day of Shivratri. Meanwhile, married women pray for their happy married life and unmarried keep fast and pray for a good life partner.

This year Sawan Shivratri will fall on Tuesday. On this day, both Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped. Those who will worship the gods will seek their blessing and have prosperity in life as

Sawan Shivratri and Mangala-Gauri fast are on the same day.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Celebrations

Temples like Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham have special Pujas and Shiva Darshan during Sawan month. Many devotees visit the temples and perform Gangajal Abhishekam.

In the North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, Sawan Shivratri is a celebration with great joy and enthusiasm. Devotees only eat once a day before Shivratri fasting and observe a full-day fast the next day. Many devotees also perform Shiv Puja in the evening after taking a second bath. They break the fast only on the next day after sunrise and before the Chaturdashi tithi ends.