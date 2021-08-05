Sawan Shivratri 2021: This special day falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha or the 14th day of the dark fortnight of Shravana month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sawan Shivratri 2021 is one of the most auspicious days in the month of Sawan 2021. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Shiva and Devi Paravati for a prosperous and peaceful life. This special day falls every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha or the 14th day of the dark fortnight of Shravana month. As per Hindu belief, doing Abhishekem in Phalguna month Maha Shivratri has great significance.

This month, Sawan Shivratri or Masik Shivratri will fall on August 6, 2021, Friday, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Check out the date, time and other significant details about this auspicious Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri 2021: Date & Time

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:06 AM to 12:48 AM, August 07

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:08 PM to 09:48 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:48 PM to 12:27 AM, August 07

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:27 AM to 03:06 AM, August 07

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:06 AM to 05:46 AM, August 07

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 06:28 PM on August 06, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:11 PM on August 07, 2021

Shivaratri Parana Time - 05:46 AM to 03:47 PM, August 07, 2021

Sawan Shivratri 2021: Significance

As per Hindu belief, devotees who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati on this day are bestowed with happiness, peace and prosperous life. Also, they get rid of past and present sins. Fasting on this day blesses one's soul with Moksha or Salvation.

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Oṃ tryámbakaṃ yajāmahe sughandhíṃ puṣṭivardhánam

urvārukam iva bandhánān mṛtyor mukṣīya māmṛtāt

Sawan Shivratri 2021: Puja Vidhi

The Sawan Shivratri puja is performed at midnight, which is known as Nishita Kaal. So before commencing the puja, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Visit Shiva temple and do Abhishekem by offering holy water Ganga, milk, ghee, honey, curd, vermillion, sugar, rose water, etc to shiva linga. While performing Abhishek, keep chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'

- Do tilak with chandan and offer dhatura, bhel patra and incense stick.

- Chant Mahamrityunjay mantra, Shiv Chalisa and Om Namah Shivay for 108 times.

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti of lord shiva and Devi Gauri.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv