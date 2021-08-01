Sawan Second Somwar Vrat 2021: This year there are four Shrawan Somwars, the first was on July 26, and the second is falling on August 2, 2021, which is the Krishna paksha Navami day of Sawan.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindu's one of the auspicious festivals Sawan 2021 is underway. Also known as Shrawan, it is one of the holiest months wherein devotees preach lord Shiva and observe a day-long fast on each Monday of Sawan. As per Hindu belief, Mondays falling in the month of Sawan are very auspicious. Devotees, who observe fast on this day, Lord Shiva fulfils their wishes and bestows them with peace and prosperous life. Also, it is believed, if unmarried girls observe fast on this day, they are bestowed with a suitable groom.

This year there are four Shrawan Somwars, the first was on July 26, and the second is falling on August 2, 2021, which is the Krishna paksha Navami day of Sawan. As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some important details that you must follow on this day.

Sawan Second Somwar Vrat 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: August 2, Monday

Navami- upto 08:34 am

Sunrise- 06:27am

Sunset- 06:22 pm

Rahu Kaal- 07:56 am - 09:26am

Amrit Kaal- 06:31 pm - 08:19 pm

Abhijit Muhurat- 12:01 pm - 12:48 pm

Sawan Second Somwar Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Do meditation and take a vow to observe fast sincerely

- Visit Lord Shiva's temple and perform Rudraabhishek. Offer holy water Ganga, milk, honey, dahi, ghee, bhel and dhatura to Shivalinga and do tilak of chandan

- Recite Shiva mantras such as Shiva stotram, shiva chalisa, or chant Om 108 times

- Read the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing aarti

Sawan Second Somwar Vrat 2021: Significance

As per Skanda Purana, those who preach Lord Shiva religiously during Sawan are bestowed with all the happiness and prosperous life. It was during this period, Devi Parvati observed fast to gain Lord Shiva's trust to marry her. Just like unmarried women getting suitable grooms. Similarly, married women also observe fast for the long life of their husband and happiness of the family.

