Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2021: On this day, Lord Shiva drank the poison that emerged during the Samundra manthan. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat that falls in the holy month of Shrawan is known as Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2021. It is one of the significant vrat that falls on the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight or Trayodashi tithi. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings for a peaceful and prosperous life. This month the Pradosh Vrat is falling on Krishna Paksha, August 5, 2021, that is Thursday, and when it falls on Guruwar or Brihaspatiwar, it is known as Guru Pradosh.

Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2021: History

As per Hindu mythology, the Devas seek the help of Lord Shiva on the auspicious time of Pradosh on trayodashi as they were threatened by demons. Lord Shiva accepted their request and assured them his help. Not just this, another story indicates that on this day, Lord Shiva drank the poison that emerged during the Samundra manthan. Also, on this day of trayodashi Pradosh time, Lord Shiva emerged from stupor. On the back of the bull Nandi, he did tandav (a form of dance) and this is the reason behind devotees worshipping Nandi.

Also, Lord Moon was once cursed and suffered from a miserable disease. After severe penance and prayers, on this day, Lord Shiva liberated him from the curse and disease.

Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Since the Pradosh Vrat puja is performed in the evening, so before commencing take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Visit Shiva temples for Abhishek and offer holy water Ganga, milk, ghee, honey, curd, sugar, etc to lord Shiva and keep chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'

- Do tilak with chandan and offer dhatura, bhel patra and incense stick.

- Chant Mahamrityunjay mantra, Shiv Chalisa and pradosh vrat katha.

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti of lord shiva and Devi Gauri.

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

oṃ tryámbakaṃ yajāmahe sughandhíṃ puṣṭivardhánam

urvārukam iva bandhánān mṛtyor mukṣīya māmṛtāt



Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2021: Fasting Rituals

- Get up early in morning take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Take a vow for fasting religiously

- Do not consume non-veg or alcohol

- Do not consume rice, whole wheat, onion, garlic, brinjal, etc

- Avoid the use of cuss words

- Only eat vrat items such as potato, sabudana, fruits, etc

- Do meditation and connect with your inner self

- Maintain celibacy while observing the vrat

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv