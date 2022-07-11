Sawan 2022: Know Date, History And Significance Of Shravan Maas

The month of Sawan 2022 is about to begin in a few days. This holy month holds a special significance in the Hindu community as it is considered auspicious to worship Lord Shiva during the month's duration. During the month, devotees observe a fast every Monday, known as Shravan Somwar or Savan Somwar. However, it is more auspicious to offer puja to Lord Shiva daily.

Many worshippers observe a fast for sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar from the first Somwar of the Sawan month. While Mondays are dedicated to Lord Shiva, all Tuesdays or Mangalwar in Sawan month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. And fasting on Tuesday is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat.

According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan is the fifth month that falls during the month of July-August and it comes immediately after the full moon of the month of Asadha. This year the full moon of Ashadh will appear on 13 July. So, the month of Sawan will begin on 14 July and will end on 12 August. There will be four Mondays in the month, and the first Monday of Sawan will fall on July 18.

Sawan Month 2022: Dates of Shravan Somwar

First day of Sawan month - July 14, Thursday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 18, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 25, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 1, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 8, Monday

Last day of Sawan month - August 12, Friday

Sawan Month 2022: History and Significance

As per Hindu legends, Lord Shiva had consumed the poison which came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan and saved the world. Therefore, his devotees mark the Sawan or Shravan month to pray to the Lord, who always protects his followers from all dangers and blesses them with good health and fortune.

In the holy month of Sawan, devotees also go on Kanwar Yatra, fetch water from the holy rivers and carry Kanwars on their shoulders to offer it to Shivlinga of their nearest temples.