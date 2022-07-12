Sawan 2022: Dos And Don'ts Devotees Must Follow In Shravan Maas

The month of Sawan will begin on 14 July this year. Also known as Shravan Somwar or Savan Somwar, this month is considered auspicious to worship Lord Shiva and also holds a special significance in the Hindu community. Sawan is the fifth month that falls during the month of July-August, according to the Hindu calendar. It is believed that Lord Shiva consumed the poison which came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan and saved the world. Hence, the Sawan or Shravan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan comes after the full moon of the month of Asadha. In 2022, the full moon of Ashadh will appear on 13 July. Therefore, Sawan month will commence on July 14 and will conclude on August 12. There will be four Mondays in the month, and the first Monday of Sawan will fall on July 18. The people who keep fast during the month of Sawan should follow the dos and don'ts given below.

Sawan Month 2022: Dos

First, a devotee should take a sankalp that they will observe fast sincerely.

First, a devotee should take a sankalp that they will observe fast sincerely. A devotee should wake up early in the morning.

First, take a bath and then clean the house.

You can sprinkle some gangajal in your home before placing Lord Shiva's idol.

Lord Shiva's sthapna should done in the north-east direction of the house.

Water, milk, sugar, ghee, curd, honey, vastra, janeyu, chandan, panchamrit,raw rice, flower, bel patra, dhatoora, kamal gatta, prasad, bhaang, laung, elaichi, dakhsina and mewa are required for the puja.

Devotees who will keep fast should only eat the vrat food in the evening.

Sawan Month 2022: Don'ts