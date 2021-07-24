Sawan 2021: Send these wishes, messages and greetings to your family and friends on this auspicious festival of Lord Shiva:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sawan 2021 is a month-long festival that is auspicious to all Hindus, as it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month-long festival, also known as Sharavan Somwar Vrat 2021, devotees observe fast every Monday and worship Mahadeva to seek his blessing for a peaceful and prosperous life. They offer milk, Ganga water, dahi, honey, bael and dhatura to Shivalinga as it is auspicious to do abhishek every Monday of Sawan.

Sawan 2021 falls on Purnima or Full moon day within the Nakshatra, Lord Vishnu's birth star. This year the auspicious festival is starting from July 25, Sunday. As per Hindu mythology, Sati sacrificed her life after the insult of her husband, Lord Shiva and then reborn as Parvati. She wanted to marry Mahadeva and to please him trust she performed penance for a month, that is known as Sharavan or Sawan. On seeing Devi Parvati's devotion, he accepted her offer and fulfilled her wish by marrying her.

As the Sawan 2021 is around the corner, we have brought some wishes, messages and greetings that you can share with your family and friends on this auspicious festival:

Sawan 2021 Wishes

May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Sawan!

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.

As the auspicious month of Sawan starts may you and your family receive abundant blessings from Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan 2021!

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.

Show your blessings and love on elders, children and your beloved on the auspicious occasion of Sawan.

Happy Sawan 2021! As this month starts may Lord Shiva give you the strength to cross every hurdle in your life and also bless you with good health and prosperity.

There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. It is celebrating the Shiva Tattva within oneself.

May the glory of Lord Shiva banish all your worries and help you overcome your fears. As this holy month starts, may your family be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Sawan 2021!

Sawan 2021 Messages

Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyon ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

This Shravan Somwar, may Bholenath destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you and your family with good health and happiness! Happy Sawan!

Shiv Ji ka vaas ho

Sankton ka naash ho

Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho

Om Namah Shivaya

Om me hi astha, Om me hi vishwas, Aap sab ko khush rakhe, Bhagavan bholenath! Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Let us pray sacred mantras in the praise of the eternal saviour. Wish you be blessed by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan!

Hara Hara Mahadev. Aap sabhi ko Sawan Somwar ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

The month of Shravan is for penance and vrat that helps us discover our hidden strengths. It also helps us in evolving as human beings. Here’s sending across my best

wishes to you and your family on the auspicious day of Shravan Somwar.

Shiv Ji Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai

Anginat Ullas Laya Hai

Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki

Bhole Baba Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai

Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna

Pag Pag Bholenath Ka Aashirwad Mile

Sawan Maas Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Hara Hara Mahadev

Chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ will bring Lord Shiva’s blessings on you. Happy Sawan

May the Glory of Shiva Shankar bless your soul and banish all the troubles from your life. Enjoy the start of this auspicious month, Happy Sawan.

Jai Bholenath. Sawan Somwar ke avsar par mera pranam sweekar karein.

Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiv karte sabka udhdhaar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jeevan mein khushi hi khushi bhar dein. Om Namah Shivaay! Happy Sawan!

Sawan 2021 Greetings

Wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion with these cards and messages we have specially curated for you.

May Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva guide you as this holy month starts. Happy Sawan 2021!

As the holy month of Sawan starts, may all your wishes come true and may Lord Shiva bless you with abundant happiness. Happy Sawan 2021!

On the auspicious occasion of Shravan Somwar, here’s extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your family.

Mandir ki Ghanti, Aarti ki Thali, Nadi ke Kinare Suraj ki Lali, Zindagi laye Khushi ki Bahar, Mubarak ho aapko Sawan ka “Somwaar” Happy Sawan!

May Lord Shiva bless you with success, happiness, peace and prosperity this Sawan. Happy Sawan!

