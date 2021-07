Sawan 2021: As per Hindu belief, if an unmarried woman observes fast during this auspicious month then, she is bestowed with a desirable and suitable life partner.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sawan is one of the auspicious months for all Hindus as its dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees observe fast every Monday and worship Lord Shiva to seek his blessings for a prosperous and peaceful life. As per Hindu belief, if an unmarried woman observes fast during this auspicious month then, she is bestowed with a desirable and suitable life partner. This year, Sawan 2021, also known as Shravan month 2021, is commencing from July 25 and will conclude on August 22, 2021.

As per Hindu belief, all Monday's are considered highly auspicious during Sawan 2021, known as Sawan Somwar Vrats 2021 or Shravan Somwar. While all Tuesdays of this month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. As per drikpanchang.com, North Indian states follow the Purnimant calendar, wherein Sawan month starts fifteen days before the Amanta calendar.

Sawan 2021: Date & Time Full Calendar

Sawan 2021 Vrat dates for Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand

July 25, 2021, Sunday: Shravana Begins

July 26, 2021, Monday: First Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 2, 2021, Monday: Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 9, 2021, Monday: Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 16, 2021, Monday: Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 22, 2021, Sunday: Shravana Ends

Sawan 2021 Vrat dates for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Goa, and Tamil Nadu

August 9, 2021, Monday: Shravana Begins First Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 16, 2021, Monday: Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 23, 2021, Monday: Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 30, 2021, Monday: Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

September 6, 2021, Monday: Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat

September 7, 2021, Tuesday: Shravana Ends

Swan 2021 Vrat dates for Nepal and parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

July 16, 2021, Friday: Shravana Begins

July 19, 2021, Monday: First Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 26, 2021, Monday: Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 2, 2021, Monday: Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 9, 2021, Monday: Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 16, 2021, Monday: Shravan Ends

Sawan 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Observe fast and visit Shiva temple to offer prayers

- Do abhishek on Shiva linga with honey, curd, milk, ghee and water. Offer dhatura, chandan and bhelpatra.

- Recite Shiva stotram, chalisa and Om mantra

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv