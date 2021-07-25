Sawan First Somwar 2021: Those who observe fast on all the Mondays of Shravan month is blessed with prosperity, peaceful life and a suitable life partner.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sawan, also written as Shravan 2021, has begun today and is going to observe its first Shravan Somwar (the First Monday of Sawan month) on July 26. It is one of the auspicious days of this holy month as Somwar is touted as the day of Lord Shiva, and who so ever observe fast on all the Mondays of Sawan is blessed with prosperity, peaceful life and a suitable life partner. However, it is not that easy to observe a day-long fast, devotees have to follow certain rules to observe the Sawan Somwar Vrat 2021.

So, to ease your task, here we are with complete details to observe this auspicious fast.

Sawan 2021 First Somwar: Date & Time

Date: July 26, Monday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 05:39 AM, July 26

Shubh Tithi Ends: 02:54 AM, July 27

Sawan 2021 First Somwar: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Do meditation and take a vow to observe fast sincerely

- Visit Lord Shiva temple and perform Rudraabhishek. Offer milk, dahi, ghee, honey, sugar, Ganga water, bhel and dhatura to Shivalinga

- Recite mantras such as Shiva stotram, shiva chalisa, or chant Om 108 times

- Read the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing aarti

Sawan 2021 First Somwar: Fast Rules

- Maintain celibacy

- Do not consume tobacco or alcohol

- Avoid consumption of wheat, rice, garlic, onion, non-veg, milk and brinjal

- Read the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha and chant 'Om' in your free time.

- You can eat a complete meal at night to break your fast.

Sawan 2021 First Somwar: Significance

As per Hindu belief, those who observe this fast is blessed with prosperous and peaceful life. Lord Shiva, also known as Bholenath, fulfils his devotees wish and grants them a suitable life partner.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv