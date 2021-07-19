Sawan is one of the most auspicious and important months of the Hindu calendar. Also known as Shravan, this particular month holds great religious and scientific significance, therefore, people are recommended to follow this list of dos and don'ts.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As per the Hindu calendar, the month of Sawan holds the utmost importance. It is considered one of the most crucial months of the year both religiously and scientifically. It generally falls in between July and August and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, this is a big reason devotees observe fasts and follow certain rules during this period.

Yes, people observe sixteen Mondays, popularly known as "Solah Somwar", to impress Lord Shiva and get a suitable spouse. Devotees take an early bath and visit temple to offer prayers in the morning and after sunset. Lord Shiva is worshipped as a gesture of gratitude in the whole month of Shravan.

Therefore, here we are with a list of strict dos and don't which you need to follow during Sawan or Shravan month. Take a look

Sawan 2021: Dos

Fasting during this holy month is considered very auspicious and fruitful. Scientifically, it also has many benefits. Do fast the entire month.

Drink a lot of water, intake fruits, and other fasting approved items during this time.

Visiting the Shiva temple regularly.

Chant the Maha Mrutyunjay Mantra during fast.

Chant Om Namah Shivay while fasting.

Offer Lord Shiva a mixture of milk, ghee, yogurt, gangajal, and honey also known as Panchamrut along with Bilva leaves.

Wear rudraksh. In Hindu culture, rudraksh is considered very auspicious.

Read the Shravan Somwar Vrata Katha on Mondays. This katha is a symbol of Lord Shiva’s journey from life to eternity.

Sawan 2021: Don'ts

Do not consume alcohol in the month of Sawan.

Do not shave during Shravan.

Avoid breaking your fast in between.

Do not eat non-veg.

Ginger and garlic are also avoided by people during this month.

As per Puranas, brinjal or eggplant too must be avoided as they are not considered very good to have amidst this time.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal