New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shrawan is a holy month of the year especially in Hindus as there are a number of festivals that are awaiting to be celebrated in this period. Also known as sawan, Shrawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and starts in late July from the first day of the full moon and ends in the third week of August, the next full moon day.

Not just because of that, but Shrawan is also considered auspicious as it is considered Lord Shiva's month. On every Monday of Shrawan, devotees observe fast to please Mahadev meanwhile on every Tuesday Mangla Gauri Vrat is kept by a lot of people for Giddess Parvati.

Though it's a month of Lord Shiva but during Shrawan month by worshipping Shani Dev, with devotion and by chanting the Shani mantra devotees are seek blessings from the almighty. Since this month gives utmost importance to donation and charity for the needy, people who are affected by planet Saturn can try giving away food, clothes and other necessary items to the underprivileged.

By doing this on Saturdays of Shrawan month, it is believed that one can get rid of multiple problems like diseases, unstable mental health, poor financial condition etc. Therefore, here we are with a list of items to donate depending upon your problems. Take a look

For wealth

To overcome the financial problems, keep kheer and water separately in two earthen pots under a peepal tree. In the evening lit a deepak of mustard oil. Perform parikrama thrice around the tree.

For Career

Donate things made of iron to labourers. The items can be of things of daily use products. By doing this you can see a spike in your career and job profile.

For health

If any underprivileged person is in need of medical help and is unable to get his treatment done. Help him with medicines and donate clothes to get rid of your health issues.

For legal disputes

Donate black gram, Urd daal or mustard oil to poor or needy people.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal