Satyanarayana Puja 2023: Complete List Of Laxmi Narayana Puja Dates Throughout The Year

THE AUSPICIOUS days of Satyanarayana Puja hold special importance in the Hindu religion. According to ancient texts, Satyanarayana Puja is observed to worship the auspicious avatar of Lord Vishnu. Worshipping the Satyanarayana avatar of Lord Vishnu is considered to bring health, wealth, prosperity, and glory. Therefore, we bring you the auspicious dates of Satyanayaryan vrats to be observed this year from January to December 2023. Have a look below:

6 January 2023, Friday - Paush Purnima

Start - January 6 from 02:14 in the morning

End – January 7 at 04:37 AM

5 February 2023 Sunday - Magha Purnima

Start - 4th February at 09:29 PM

Ends – February 5 at 11.58 PM

7 March 2023 Tuesday - Falgun Purnima

Start – March 6 at 04:17 PM

End - March 7 at 06:09 PM

5 April 2023 Wednesday - Chaitra Purnima

Start – 5th April from 09.19 AM

End – April 6 at 10:04 AM

5 May 2023 Friday - Vaishakh Purnima

Start - May 04 at 11.44 PM

Ends – May 5 at 11.03 PM

3 June 2023 Saturday - Jyestha Purnima

Begins - 3rd June at 11:16 PM

Ends – June 4 at 09:11 PM

3 July 2023 Monday - Ashada Purnima

Start – Starts at 08.21 pm on 2nd July

End – End on 3rd July at 05.08 PM

1 August 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Purnima

Start – 1st August from 3.51 AM

Ends – 2nd July at 12.00 AM

30 August 2023 Wednesday - Shravan Purnima

Start – 30th August at 10:58 PM

End – End on August 31 at 07.05 AM

29 September 2023 Friday - Bhadrapada Purnima

Start – Starts on September 28 at 06:49 PM

End – September 29 at 03:26 PM

28 October 2023 Saturday - Ashwin Purnima

Start - October 28 at 04:17 in the morning

End – October 29 at 01:53 AM

27 November 2023 Monday - Kartik Purnima

Start - on November 26 from 03:53 PM

Ends - November 27 at 02:45 PM

26 December 2023 Tuesday, Margashirsha Purnima

Start – 26th December at 05.46 AM

End – on December 27 at 06:02 AM