Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Know Date, Auspicious Timings, Puja Vidhi And Other Details Here

SARVA Pitru Amavasya is the most important day during the period of Pitru Paksha. Hindus honour their ancestors during the 15 days of Shradh. Pitru Paksha began on September 10 and will end on September 25 this year. Rituals such as Tarpan, Shradh and Pind Daan are performed to pray for the salvation of the ancestors.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya marks the culmination of the Pitru Paksha period and marks the beginning of Devi Paksha. This year, Sarva Pitru Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, will be observed on September 25. It is performed for those deceased family members who die on Amavasya tithi, Purnima tithi, Chaturdashi tithi and others whose Time of death is unknown.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya Shubh Muharat 2022:

Kutup Muharat- 11:48 AM to 12:37 PM

Rohina Muharat- 12:37 PM to 01:25 PM

Aparahna Muharat- 01:25 to 03:50 PM

Amavasya Tithi begins at 03:12 AM on September 25 and ends at 03:23 AM on September 26, 2022, according to Drik Panchang.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya Puja Vidhi 2022:

Take a bath early in the morning on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya and wear white clothes to offer prayers to the ancestors.

Put some black sesame seeds, raw milk, a piece of kush and a flower in a copper pot facing south and offer tarpan.

Chant 'Om Pitru Ganay Vidmahe Jagdharinye Dheemah Tanno Pitro Prachodayat' while performing tarpan and seeking blessing from ancestors.

Things to abstain from on Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022:

1. Do not disrespect anyone, with or without any reason. It is believed that disrespecting someone of Sarva Pitru Amavasya leads to ancestors being angry.

2. Do not consume non-vegetarian food on this day. Alcohol, tobacco and other food items like onion, garlic and meat should be dodged.

3. Do not indulge in grooming activities like cutting hair or nails, and shaving on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

4. Don't send anyone empty-handed from your door. Don't let anyone go from your house door without taking donations. Such mistakes can annoy the ancestors and deprive you of their blessings.