New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Popularly known as 'Bharat Kokila', Sarojini Naidu was a poet and social activist. She was the first woman Governor of India and that's not all, even after facing multiple challenges in her life, Naidu went on to participate in India's struggle for freedom during the British raj. She is one of the most prominent freedom fighters of the country and is regarded as the 'Nightingale of India'. She passed away on Mar2, 1949 and today on her 72nd death anniversary, here we are with a few famous quotes of the activist which will inspire you to the core. Take a look:

We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action.

The new has come and now the old retires. And so the past becomes a mountain cell. Where lone apart old hermit memories dwell.

A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.

To quench my longing I bent me low by the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow in that magical wood in the land of sleep.

Sense of justice is one of the ideals Islam, because as I read Quran I find those dynamic principles of life not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world.

One needs a Seer’s Vision and an Angel’s voice to be of any avail. I do not know of any Indian man or woman today who has those gifts in their most complete measure.

Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease.

My heart is very weary and sad and alone, For its dreams like the fluttering leaves have gone, And why should I say behind.

Shall hope prevail where clamorous hate is rite.

My husband is exceedingly busy. For some time the talk of his going had been slack, but just now again there seems to be a move to get him sent to the front!

In consecrated calm, forgotten yet. Of the keen heart that hastens to forget old longings in fulfilling new desires.

Hark to a voice that is calling, to my heart in the voice of the mind.

I am not ready to die because it requires infinitely greater courage to live.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal