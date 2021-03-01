Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879, and was the eldest of eight siblings. March 3 marks her death anniversary, check out the interesting facts here:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: 'Bharat Kokila', Sarojini Naidu was a social activist and was one of the leading figures in India's struggle for independence. She was known as the 'Nightingale of India.' Sarojini was an inspiring woman who did several things to bring change in society that still inspires many people. She was born on February 13, 1879, and was the eldest of eight siblings. March 3 marks the death anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, and today on her 72nd death anniversary, we are bringing 7 interesting facts about the 'Nightingale of India':

1. Sarojini Naidu had a high interest in writing, and she started writing at the age of 12. She received high praises for her work 'Maher Muneer', which she wrote in Persian. Even Nawab of Hyderabad was left impressed with her amazing work.

2. She studied in London as she received a scholarship from the Nizam of Hyderabad at the age of 16. She graduated from the London King's College.

3. While she was in London, she met Padipati Govindarajulu Naidu, and she fell in love with him. After completing her education, she tied the knot with him at the age of 19 in 1898. They became parents to four children named Jayasurya, Padmaja, Randheer, and Leilaman.

4. In the year 1905, she joined the Indian National Movement and later became the president of the Indian National Congress in 1925. Not only this, but she also took part in the Salt Satyagraha in the year 1930.

5. She was known to be one of the most influential personalities, and various institutions were named after her like Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Sarojini Naidu College for Women, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, Sarojini Devi Eye hospital, among others.

6. She was also the first women governor of India, and she served from the year 1947 to 1949.

7. Many people are unaware of the fact that she was a great support system to Mahatma Gandhi and she was even nicknamed Gandhi’s Mickey Mouse.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma