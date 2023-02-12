Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Five Popular Poems By 'Bharat Kokila' To Share With Your Family And Friends

EVERY YEAR, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu on February 13. She was a popular and extraordinary poet, politician, orator, and administrator of India. She was amongst the most popular female figures in the 20th century, which is why her birth anniversary is celebrated throughout the country as 'National Women's Day.'

Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad and inherited the qualities of her both parents. At the age of 16, she got admitted to King's College of England, where she met famous laureates of the time. Her major contribution included the field of poetry and politics. She got her first ever recognition as the "Bul Bule Hind" when her collection of poems was published in 1905 under the title Golden Threshold.

Popular Poems Of Sarojini Naidu

1. A LOVE SONG FROM THE NORTH

Tell me no more of thy love, papeeha,

Wouldst thou recall to my heart, papeeha,

Dreams of delight that are gone,

When swift to my side came the feet of my lover

With stars of the dusk and the dawn?

I see the soft wings of the clouds on the river,

And jeweled with raindrops the mango leaves quiver,

And tender boughs flower on the plain.....

But what is their beauty to me, papeeha,

Beauty of blossom and shower, papeeha,

That brings not my lover again?

Tell me no more of thy love, papeeha,

Wouldst thou revive in my heart, papeeha

Grief for the joy that is gone?

I hear the bright peacock in glimmering woodlands

Cry to its mate in the dawn;

I hear the black koel's slow, tremulous wooing,

And sweet in the gardens the calling and cooing

Of passionate bulbul and dove...

But what is their music to me, papeeha

Songs of their laughter and love, papeeha,

To me, forsaken of love?

2. ALABASTER

Like this alabaster box whose art

Is frail as a cassia-flower is my heart,

Carven with delicate dreams and wrought

With many a subtle and exquisite thought.

Therein I treasure the spice and scent

Of rich and passionate memories blent

Like odors of cinnamon, sandal, and clove,

Of song and sorrow and life and love.

3. AUTUMN SONG

Like a joy on the heart of a sorrow,

The sunset hangs on a cloud;

A golden storm of glittering sheaves,

Of fair and frail and fluttering leaves,

The wild wind blows in a cloud.

Hark to a voice that is calling

To my heart in the voice of the wind:

My heart is weary and sad and alone,

For its dreams like the fluttering leaves have gone,

And why should I stay behind?

4. CRADLE SONG

From groves of spice,

O'er fields of rice,

Athwart the lotus stream,

I bring for you,

Aglint with dew

A little lovely dream.

Sweet, shut your eyes,

The wild fire-flies

Dance through the fairy neem;

From the poppy-bole

For you, I stole

A little lovely dream.

Dear eyes, good night,

In golden light

The stars around you gleam;

On you I press

With soft caress

A little lovely dream.

5. ECSTASY

Cover mine eyes, O my Love!

Mine eyes that are weary of bliss

As of light that is poignant and strong

O silence my lips with a kiss,

My lips that are weary of song!

Shelter my soul, O my love!

My soul is bent low with the pain

And the burden of love, like the grace

Of a flower that is smitten with rain:

O shelter my soul from thy face!