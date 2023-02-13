Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Here's Why February 13 Is Celebrated As National Women's Day In India

EVERY YEAR, on February 13, the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu is celebrated across the country. This year marks the 144th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. She was a popular poet, politician and administrator in India. She was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad and was known to be among the popular female figures of the 20th century. She was also known as the 'Nightingale of India' because of her poems. She played a major role in the Indian National Movement to fight for the independence of the country.

The world recognises Sarojini Naidu for her literary accomplishments and was first recognised as the 'Bul Bule Hind' when her collection of poems was published in 1905 under the title Golden Threshold. Numerous prominent Indian leaders like Gopal Krishna Gokhale were admirers of Sarojini Naidu’s poetry.

Sarojini Naidu is known to be the first woman to hold the office of President of the Indian National Congress. She participated actively in the Salt Satyagraha. Due to her participation in freedom movements such as Quit India Movement led by Indian leaders, the British government imprisoned Naidu for 21 months beginning in 1942.

She also worked for women's rights such as the right to vote, the right to equality, the right to representation and rights of widows and the right to equal political positions. She led numerous conferences such as the International Congress of Women in 1919 and the League of Nations in 1927. After the independence of the country, Sarojini Naidu was appointed as the governor of Uttar Pradesh and became the first-ever woman to hold such a position in the country. Therefore, to celebrate her contributions and spirit, her birth anniversary is celebrated as National Women's Day as a significance and honour for women.