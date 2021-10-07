New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: Saridon, an iconic offering from Bayer’s Consumer Health Division in India has recently released a comprehensive report titled ‘Saridon Headache Report’. As a leader in the headache relief category, this report is a bold attempt by the 50+-year-old legendary brand to gain first-hand consumer insights into how the pandemic has impacted the frequency and acuteness of headaches suffered by their target consumers across India.

The study conducted with 10,004 respondents in 24 cities (Top 4 metros and key tier 1 and tier 2 towns) across 14 states revealed several captivating results, including the fact that an astounding 90% of people suffer from stress-induced headaches.

The report commissioned by HANSA research, full-service global market research, tapped into diverse cohorts such as gender, working-class (full-time, part-time, businessmen & women) age, demography etc. to present a thorough/comprehensive perspective on what ails 22- 45 years old Urban Indians. The survey captures interesting insights from the participants' interviews conducted using CAPI & CATI belonging to NCCS ABC’s responses highlighting the increasing frequency of their headache bouts, leading symptoms of stress, aggravating factors causing headaches along with insights into the remedial measures that people seek.

Commenting about ‘The Saridon Headache Report, Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Health India, said, “At Bayer Consumer Health division, we believe in encouraging responsible self-care and work to ensure that our consumers have access to daily health solutions enabling them to lead a healthy and productive life. The headache survey report is reflective of the pandemic’s impact on Urban Indians. through our research findings, we are trying to bring forth insights around this space that can help us to motivate all Indians to act on head-aches rather than to hide them and thus lead a pain-free productive life.”

Listed below are additional insights reporting cohort wise behavioural statistics from ‘The Saridon Headache Report:

WFH is tougher for women:

92% of working women who had a headache in the last year claimed that an increase in stress leads to an increase in headaches

92% of full time working women experienced headaches as compared to 85% of full time working men

91% of women claimed to have had a headache vs. 84% of men in the last year

63% of full-time working women experienced headaches due to stress as compared to 56% men working full time

Financial problems is the leading cause of stress

76% of NCCS B and 77% of NCCS C people were stressed due to financial issues vs. 71% NCCS A).

74% of Urban Indians reported financial problems as a leading cause of stress

74% of working people think that having less work will help in reducing the frequency of headaches

58% feel stressed due to work pressure

Men – the more stressed gender/ Men hide headaches:

1 in 4 men hide their headache

Half of the men who hide their headaches do so because they do not want to stress their friends/family/colleagues/loved ones

77% of men were stressed due to financial issues vs. 72% of women

65% of men were stressed due to work pressure vs. 51% of women

Demographic revelations:

Gujarat tops all the states with the highest incidence of stress

Madurai has the highest incidence of stress followed by Bhopal and Ahmedabad

Among the tier 1 and tier 2 towns, Trivandrum reported the highest incidence of headaches

More than 90% of respondents from Delhi, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh reported being stressed

Age:

87% of respondents from the age bracket 36-45 years reported higher incidence of stress vs. 82% younger people in the age bracket 22-35 years

A higher proportion of 36 – 45-year older people (48%) said that their stress level has increased compared to 44% younger (22–35-year-old) people

Overall/Blanket findings:

90% of Urban Indians who experienced headaches, agreed that increased level of stress leads to increased headaches

84% of urban Indians said that they have felt stressed in last year

60% of urban Indians experience headaches because of stress

One-third of the people who have reported headaches in the last year said that the frequency has increased post the pandemic.

(Note: The article has been written by Brand Desk)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan