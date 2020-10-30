Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875. On the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel and the National Unity Day, read some powerful quotes penned by him.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is a nationalist, freedom fighter, first Home Minister of the independent India and statesman, is known for the integration of Modern India. He is known for acceding around 562 princely states with India and become the Iron Man of the country. Sardar Patel's vision was to make India a united country irrespective of people's caste, colour, ethnicity, gender, creed or religion. His words were the representation of his patriotism, nationalism and his vision for the architecture of independent India. Read some quotes on the National Unity Day written by Iron Man of India-- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Quotes from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

1. "My only desire is that India should be a god producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country."

2. "Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."

3. “Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice. Don’t misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.”

4. “By common endeavor we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities.”

5. "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

6. “Work is undoubtedly worship but laughter is life. Any one who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life.”

7. “There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls.”

8. "The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board it can be safely brought to part."

9. “A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our own weaknesses.”

10. Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit.

Posted By: Srishti Goel