Saraswati Puja 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share On Saraswati Puja

The beginning of education for all children or students, is one of the most well-known rites of this day. (Image Credit: Freepik)

The Saraswati festival is celebrated in celebration of the goddess. The goddess of music, knowledge, creativity, and the arts is Saraswati. Other names for Basant Panchami include Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. The date of Saraswati Puja this year is January 26, according to the drink calendar. Akshar-Abhyasam, also known as Vidya-Arambham or Prahasana, or the beginning of education for all children or students, is one of the most well-known rites of this day.

Goddess Saraswati is admired for eliminating laziness, ignorance, and sluggishness as well as for acquiring knowledge. In India, the majority of schools and universities organise Saraswati goddess pujas only to ask the goddess' favour before continuing with their regular schedule. Not only that, but a huge number of universities and schools also observe a holiday on the day of the Saraswati puja. Most people present the Saraswati goddess with mouthwatering bhog or prasad while wearing mostly yellow-colored clothing.

The Following Wishes You Can Send To Your Friends And Family:

Today is the day for worshipping Goddess Saraswati and to seek her blessings. This is the day to attain knowledge and to become wiser, and to live a life free from ignorance, darkness, and negativity. Wishing you and your family a prosperous and happy Basant Panchami 2023. Knowledge is power and knowledge is wealth. May Goddess Saraswati shower prosperity and peace on you. Happy Basant Panchami! Wishing you and your loving family the best of health and happiness, success and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. May the festival bring peace and progress in your life. Happy Basant Panchami! Happy Basant Panchami! Let’s celebrate the auspicious day with our loved ones with togetherness and laughter.

The Following Messages You Can Send To Your Friends And Family: