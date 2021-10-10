New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The first day of Saraswati Puja during Navratri Puja is observed as Saraswati Avahan. The Saraswati Avahan is performed on the Mahasaptami of Shukla Paksha of Hindu Lunar month Ashwin.This year puja rituals will be performed on October 11, 2021.

Maa Saraswati is the goddess of wisdom, knowledge, learning, music, speech and divine peace. She mounts on Swan or Peacock and is also called as Maa Sharda, Shwet Padmasana, Veena Vadini, Savitri, Brahmani and Bharadi. She is shown to have four arms, holding white Lotus flower, Veena, book and a rosary.

Saraswati Avahan 2021: Date and time

Saraswati Avahan on Monday, October 11, 2021

Mula Nakshatra Avahan Muhurat - 15:36 to 17:55

Duration - 02 Hours 19 Mins

Mula Nakshatra Begins- 2:56 on Oct 11, 2021

Mula Nakshatra Ends - 11:27 on Oct 12, 2021

Sunrise 06:19

Sunset 17:55

Saraswati Avahan 2021: Significance

The word Avahan signifies invocation, therefore on this day the rituals are performed to invoke the blessings of Maa Saraswati.

Lord Brahma is the consort of Devi Saraswati. Brahma is the creator of the Universe and in the process of creating knowledge of Devi Saraswati was implemented. Devotees worship to get divine blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Jainism regarded Saraswati as source of all learning. Buddhism followers also worship Goddess Saraswati with immense devotion and believe that Goddess Saraswati supports in conserving sacred teachings of Gautam Buddha. In sacred Hindu scriptures, Nakshatras are specified for the performance of rituals.

Saraswati Avahan 2021: Puja Nakshatra

Saraswati Avahan October 11, Mool Nakshatra

Saraswati Puja October 12,

Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

Saraswati Balidan October 13,

Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra



Saraswati Visarjan October 14,

Shravana Nakshatra



Saraswati Pooja/Ayudha Puja October 14,

Saraswati Avahan 2021: Puja vidhi

- Saraswati Avahan to be done at specified muhurat.

- Mantras specified to invoke Goddess Saraswati are to be recited.

- The feet of Goddess Saraswati are washed.

- A Sankalp or vow is taken by the devotees.

- Alankaram is performed. The idol is decorated with sandalwood paste and kumkum etc.

- White flowers are offered.

- Some devotees observe fast also.

- Naivedya are offered. Preferably sweets of white colour are prepared.

- Mantras are recited. Bhajans are sung.

- Aarti is performed.

- After the puja is completed, the prasad is distributed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal