New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pitru Paksha is a special time in Hindus which is dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors. On this day, people perform certain puja rituals and offer food for the peace of the deceased family members. From the full moon day of Bhadrapad to Ashwin month Amavasya, this period is known as Pitru Paksha.

This year 2021, Pitru Paksha will commence from September 20th, Monday till October 6th, Wednesday. Meanwhile, Saptami tithi Shraddha is on September 28th, Tuesday.

Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Saptami tithi begins - September 27, 2021 at 03:43 pm

Saptami tithi ends - September 28, 2021 at 06:16 pm

Kutup Muhurat - 11:47 am - 12:35 pm

Rohina Muhurat - 12:35 pm - 01:23 pm

Aparahna Kaal - 01:23 pm - 03:47 pm

Sunrise - 06:12 am

Sunset - 06:10 pm

Saptami Shraddha: Significance

Saptami Shraddha is the seventh day of both the paksha (fortnight) Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksh of a Hindu Lunar month. Saptami Shraddha is performed for the persons who died on the day of Saptami of either of the two paksha.

Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. Muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. At the end of the Shraddha Tarpan is performed. Pitru Paksha is considered to be inauspicious by Hindus.

Shraddha puja during Pitru Paksha is considered very important by Hindus. The Markandeya Purana scripture says that by Shraddhas ancestors get contented and bestow with health, wealth and happiness. The one who does all the rituals of Shraddha is believed to attain salvation. The present generation repays their debts by performing Shraddhas to the ancestors in the Pitru Paksha.

On this day apart from Pitru Tarpan rituals Saptamatrika or seven divine mothers in Hinduism are also worshipped with devotion.

To perform the rituals of Saptami Shraddha, as per Tamil belief, Pitru Moksha Shiva Temple in Kuruvi Rameswaram near Thiruvarur is the best place.



Saptami Shraddha: Rituals

- The performer of Shraddhas gets a purifying bath, wears clean clothes, preferably a dhoti and sacred thread.

- He wears a darbha grass ring and holy thread.

- As per puja vidhi, the sacred thread is changed multiple times during rituals.

- Pindas are offering to ancestors as the Shraddha involves pinda daan.

- Along with Mantra water is poured slowly from a pot during the ritual.

- Lord Vishnu and Yama are worshipped.

- Food is first offered to the cow then to crow, the dog and to ants.

- After that Brahmans are served with food and dakshina.

- Charity and donation on these days are considered very rewarding.

- Some families also arrange the ritual recitals of Bhagvata Purana and Bhagavad Gita.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal