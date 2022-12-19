Saphala Ekadashi 2022: Date, Significance And Shubh Muhurat And Rituals Of This Day

THE AUSPICIOUS day of Saphala Ekadashi is observed as a vrat by the devotees for Lord Vishnu. It is known o be one of the auspicious days in the Hindu calendar and falls on the Pusha month during the Krishna Paksha on the 11th day. This auspicious day is also known as the Pusha Krishna Ekadashi. Every Hindu month in the Hindu calendar consists of two Lunar fortnights, therefore, devotees observe the Ekadashi Tithi twice. Each Ekadashi Tithi has a specific name associated with it. The Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha or Margashirsha is known as Saphala Ekadashi.

Saphala Ekadashi 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The Saphala Ekadashi is being observed on December 19, 2022 (Monday). According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 03:02 AM on December 19 and ends at 02:32 AM on December 20, 2022. The Saphala Ekadashi vrat Parana time is 08:05 AM to 09:13 AM.

Saphala Ekadashi 2022: Significance

Saphala Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion that signifies riddance from past sins and wrongdoings by observing the vrat. According to Hindu texts, this Ekadashi vrat is observed by those who wish to succeed in life and is believed to be a gateway to the path of success, health and well-being.

How To Observe Saphala Ekadashi 2022?

On Saphala Ekadashi, devotees observe a whole day-long fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The fast begins from the dawn of Ekadashi and continues till sunrise on the following day of Ekadashi, known as Dwadashi. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear clean clothes. Flowers, incense sticks, fruits and bhog is offered to the deity and the fast is broken after donating food and essentials to the needy people.