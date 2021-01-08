On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and the fasts begin from the dawn of Ekadashi and continue until the sunrise of the following day that is Dwadashi.

Saphala Ekadashi is one of the auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. This day falls on the Pusha month during the Krishna Paksha on the 11th day. This day is also known as the Pusha Krishna Ekadashi. Every month has two lunar fortnights as per the Hindu Lunar calendar, and hence, devotees observe the Ekadashi Tithi Vrat twice. This year the Saphala Ekadashi will be observed on January 9.

This day is one of the important days in the Hindu calendar and on this day the devotees of Lord Vishnu observe Ekadashi fast to eliminate all the sins of their past and present lives and to live a happy and blissful life ahead. According to the gregorian calendar, two Ekdashis falls in one month, and that comprises of one at the time of Krishna Paksha and the second at the time of Shukla Paksha. In total, 24 Ekadashis takes place in a year.

When is Saphala Ekadashi 2021?

This year the Saphala Ekadashi is going to observe on January 9. On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and they break the fast on the next day after sunrise.

What are the timings of Saphala Ekadashi?

The Saphala Ekadashi tithi will begin at 9:40 pm on January 8 and ends at 7:17 pm on January 9.

How to observe Saphala Ekadashi 2021?

On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and the fasts begin from the dawn of Ekadashi and continue until the sunrise of the following day that is Dwadashi. On this day, the devotees offer flowers, tulsi leaves, haldi, chandan and kumkum, coconut with its husks to the diety of Lord Vishnu.

It is also said that according to the rituals, the devotees also light the diyas in the evening in the temple of Lord Krishna to attain enlightenment. Devotees also refrain from sleeping the entire night.

