For the unknown, this Santan Saptami is also celebrated as Lalitha Saptami, Aparajita Saptami and also Muktabharan Saptami. Scroll down to know more about the festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Santan Saptami is an auspicious Hindu festival, dedicated to one's Kuldevi or Kuldevta. On this day parents observe fast for their children meanwhile some even keep it to have a male child. It is observed on the Saptami tithi, that is the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar.

This year the special day will be celebrated on September 13, 2021. For the unknown, this Santan Saptami is also celebrated as Lalitha Saptami, Aparajita Saptami and also Muktabharan Saptami.

Santan Saptami 2021: Date and time

Saptami starts September 12 at 05:21 pm

Saptami ends September 13 at 03:11 pm

Sunrise 06:16 am

Sunset 06:28 pm

Santan Saptami 2021: Shubh Mahurat

Abhijit Muhurat 11:58 am - 12:47 pm

Amrit Kaal. 10:45pm - 12:46am

Brahm Muhurat 04:40 am - 05:28 am

Santan Saptami 2021: Significance

Santan Saptami vrat is observed for the longevity and wellness of our own children. As per popular beliefs, it is also observed to be blessed with male child. Mainly Santana Saptami vrat is observed by women but it is often observed by both mother and father for happiness and success of children.

Santan Saptami 2021: Legend

It is believed that Lot Krishna narrated it to Yudhishthira, the eldest son of Pandu. He told that importance of this vrat was told by Rishi Lomesh to his parents Devki and Vasudev. King Kans had killed seven sons of them so they were in deep sorrow. Rishi advised them to observe Santan Saptami vrat to overcome their sorrow.



Santan Saptami 2021: Puja rituals

- Puja should be started only after taking an early bath and wearing clean clothes.

- Clean the puja place, spread red cloth on a wooden platform.

- Pray to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Vishnu.

- Establish an idol or picture of Lord Shiva with family.

- Keep a water-filled Kalash, with mango leaves on its mouth, cover it. Put a coconut on it.

- Light a diya and offer flowers, akshat, paan, supari and naivedya.

- Offer red mauli ( red pious thread ) to Lord Shiva. After puja tie this thread on the wrist of child.

- Take Sankalp, the vow to observe Santan Saptami vrat.

- Prasad offered is made of Kheer puri and sweet puey made of flour and jaggery.

- Seven puey tied on banana leaf are offered and kept at puja place.

- Recite Santan Saptami vrat Katha.

- Puja should preferably be completed by noon.

- Fast is concluded after aarti, bhog.

- Seven puey are given to brahman, and vrat is broken by eating puey.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal