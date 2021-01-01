The fast is known as Sankashti or Sankat Hara Chaturthi, it falls in the month of Margashirsha and is referred to as Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sanskriti Chaturthi 2021: As we have entered the New Year a new set of festivities have started and taking Lord Ganesha's name devotees will be observing their first fast on 2nd January. The fast is known as Sankashti or Sankat Hara Chaturthi, it falls in the month of Margashirsha and is referred to as Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi.

Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Date & Time

Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi tithi will begin at 9:09 am on 2nd January and will end at 8:22 am on 3rd January. Devotees who observe this fast breaks it after sighting the moon. The puja happens in the name of the Moon-god.

Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

-On this day wake up early and take a bath and wear clean yellow clothes.

- Spray Ganga water in the house.

- Pray lord Ganesha by offering flower garlands, Light lamps and incense sticks in front of him.

- Read Ganesh Chalisa and chant Ganesh Mantras.

- Perform Aarti of Lord Ganesha.

Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Significance

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha was pleased with Krishna Chaturthi who had performed strict fast to seek his blessings. So, at Chandrodaya (moonrise), Lord Ganesh appeared to bless her, seeing this Krishna Chaturthi wished for an eternal association with the lord and wished to play a vital role in helping devotees to get rid of their troubles.

As Ganesha appeared at the moonrise that's why the Sankashti Vrat is broken after sighting the moon.

For unversed, the Sankashti vrat is different from the fast kept on the Vinayaka Chaturthi during Shukla Paksha. On Vinayaka Chaturthi, his puja is performed during the Madhyana (noon), while Sankashti is performed after the moonrise.

Sankashti means liberation from trouble while Sankat Hara means the removal of obstacles. Hence, on Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees fast from sunrise to moonrise with unshakable faith and devotion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv