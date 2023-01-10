Sankat Chauth 2023: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Other Important Details Of The Day

SANKAT CHAUTH is considered one of the most auspicious occasions in the Hindu religion and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this Hindu festival, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and fast for their children's long health and life. The fast is mainly observed by women for their children. According to the Holy scriptures, Lord Ganesha bestows his blessing on those who observe the fast of Sankat Chauth and observe the occasion with complete dedication and devotion.

Sankat Chauth 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious occasion of Sankat Chauth will be celebrated on January 10 across the country. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:09 PM on January 10 and ends at 02:31 PM on January 11, 2023. The moonrise timing on Sankta Chauth is 08:42 PM on January 10, 2023.

Sankat Chauth 2023: Significance

Sankat Chauth or Krishna Paksha Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this special occasion, devotees observe Sankasthi Chaturthi fast on each Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the month of Magh is also observed as Sakat Chauth and it is observed mainly in North Indian states. Sakat Chauth is dedicated to Goddess Sakat and women observe fasting on the very same day for the well-being of their sons. The legend of Sakat Chauth describes the compassionate nature of Goddess Sakat.

Sankat Chauth 2023: Rituals

Devotees on this day observe a whole day-long strict fast. A holy bath is performed in the morning and a Sankalp of observing fats is taken. Then devotees have to light a diya or lamp with ghee or oil and place it in front of Lord Ganesha's idol. Put haldi or kumkum tilak on the forehead of Lord Ganesha's idol, decorate it with yellow flowers, and offer sweets, modak, til koot and fresh fruits to the diety. Devotees should not forget to offer Durva grass to Lord Ganesha. In the evening, before breaking the fats, devotees must recite the vrat Katha and perform Lord Ganesha's aarti. After sightseeing the star, devotees can break their fast and consume satvik food.