Sankasthi Chaturthi 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Other Details Here

SANKSATHI CHATURTHI is one of the most significant days which includes strict fasting for Lord Ganesha. It holds special religious significance among the Hindu community and is completely dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

This special day falls every month on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. On this day, people worship Lord Ganesh with utmost devotion and joy to seek his blessings. Read below to know the date, timings, shubh muhurat and other important details of this day.

Sankasthi Chaturthi 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The Ganadhipa Sankasthi Chaturthi falls in November month every year and will be celebrated on November 12 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi began t 08:17 PM on November 11 and will end at 10:25 PM on November 12, 2022.

The Moonrise on Sakasthi Day will be at 08:22 PM on November 12.

Sankasthi Chaturthi 2022: Significance

Lord Ganesha, the ultimate God, is known to be the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. He is considered to be the first one to be worshipped before performing any auspicious rituals such as hawan or any other religious ceremony along with Goddess Lakshmi.

Maha Ganapati is worshipped in the form of Lord Ganesha on this auspicious occasion. A strict fast is observed by the devotees to seek blessings from their deity. Lord Ganesha is believed and known to remove all obstacles from his devotees' lives and bless them with fortune.

Sankasthi Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day devotees wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear clean clothes. To start the puja, an idol of Lord Ganesha is placed and given a bath with panchamrit made with milk, honey, curd and ghee. After that, light a diya, apply tilak or kumkum, and offer yellow vermilion, flowers and bhog to Lord Ganesha. Offering Durva grass is essential during the puja as it is one of the favourite herbs of Lord Ganesha. Recite the aarti of Lord Ganesha and offer bhog which should include laddo and modak. Once bhog is offered to Lord Ganesha, devotees can break their fast after offering arghya to the moon. Distribute the bhog amongst the family members and the needy people and break our fast.