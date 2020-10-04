New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Sankashthi Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on Chaturthi tithi (fourth day) of Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) every month. This day, the devotees observe and worship Lord Ganesha. They break their fast after sighting the Moon and they offer Arghya to Chandra Dev at night. The Sankashti of the Adhik Maas/ Purushottam Maas (Hindu leap month) is known as Vibhuvana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi. Every Sankashthi vrat has a specific katha and this vrat is associated with the story of this legend.

Sankashthi Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat Katha:

The katha of Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi dates back to the time of Satyuga. However, the Pandava queen, Draupadi also listened to this katha. Once a rishi, who was known to be the guardian of the Kuru dynasty, visited the home of Pandavas when they were in exile. And, Draupadi, who went through the cheer haran by Dushasan and was humiliated by Duryodhana, was wondering about what kind of sin she had committed that she is getting a treatment like this. To answer her questions, Maharshi started telling her the story of king Chandrasena and his queen Ratnavali.

According to the story, King Chandrasena and Ratnavali were going through a rough time as their enemies looted and plundered their kingdom and they were looking for a shelter in a forest. The royal couple was wandering in the woods for food and shelter. One day, they unknowingly entered Markandeya Rishi's hermitage in search of water. And after learning about the place that they had accidentally visited, the king sought the blessings of the sage and narrated his ordeal. However, like Draupadi, he wondered if he had committed sins to endure such hardships.

Hence, to help him find answers to his question, Markandeya Rishi reminded Chandrasena about his deeds during his previous birth In his previous birth, Kind Chandrasena went to a forest hunt. where he came across a few Nag Kanyas, who were dressed in red, and asked them what were they doing on the banks of the lake. To this, they replied that they were observing the Adhik Maas Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat that will help them in getting rid of all their problems. Inspired by the Nag Kanyas, the king decided to observe the vrat. However, after getting rid of all problems, the king no longer remained grateful to God and had turned arrogant and unjust.

Subsequently, he died However, he once again took birth in a royal household and to reap the benefits and to endure the curse of the misdeeds of his previous birth. After listening to the story, Chandrasena realised that he made a huge mistake and he committed a crime and that he will not repeat such a mistake ever again. He observed a vrat along with Ratnavali on the day of Chaturthi, Krishna Paksha, Adhik Maas wholeheartedly. His devotion and faith worked wonders and he got his lost kingdom and glory back.

However, with this story, Draupadi got all her answers and so did Pandavas and they realised that Karma plays an important role in one's life as what you sow is what you reap.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma