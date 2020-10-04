The timings to give an offering to the moon is at 8.12 pm.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi, a day-long vrat is observed to pay obeisance to elephant-headed god. This day is observed on chaturthi tithi ( fourth day) Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon), every month. The meaning of Sankashti is deliverance from troubles. Therefore, the devotees worship Lord Ganesha on this day and break their fast only after sighting the Moon and they offer Arghya to Chandra Dev at night. The Sankashti of the Adhik Maas/ Purushottam Maas (Hindu leap month) is known as Vibhuvana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi.



Know about the date, time and significance of this day:

Date:

The Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on October 5 from 9:32 am to 11:20 am. The timings to give an offering to the moon is at 8.12 pm.

Date of Chaturthi: Monday from 10:20 AM

Date Ends: Tuesday to 12.31 pm

Significance of Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi

It is said that if the devotees worship Lord Ganesha on Sankashti Chaturthi, all their sorrows will be destroyed. Every Sankashti day is associated with a Peetha, and a specific form of Ganesha is worshipped on this day. During Adhik Maas Chaturthi, devotees pray to Vibhuvana Palaka Maha Ganapati and the Peetha is Doorva Bilva Patra Peetha.

The tradition of keeping vrat on this day dates back to the time of King Chandrasen in the Satyuga. Pandava King Yudhishthir also practised it after learning about its significance from Maharshi Ved Vyasa, a great sage and the author of the Mahabharata. The Rishi Markandeya also narrated the tale associated with Sankashti to King Chandrasena and thus the tradition of keeping fast on this day started.

